Dolphins' four Pro Bowlers represent big part of team's foundation

The Miami Dolphins will be well-represented this week at the NFL's Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida. For the second consecutive year, four players got the nod to play in the all-star game.

Defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake were voted in by fellow players and fans, and receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Jay Ajayi were recently added as alternates for the AFC team. All four are a strong part of the team's foundation following a 10-win season in 2016 and its first playoff berth in eight years.

For Suh and Wake, they represent the best of a defense that struggled overall last season. Miami was 29th in total defense and is expected to see changes at several positions this offseason -- especially at linebacker. But Suh and Wake were the two most consistently dominant players on that side of the ball, accounting for half (16.5) of Miami's total sacks (33) last season. Both also under contract for 2017 and will count $26.1 million against Miami's salary cap.

Offensively, Landry and Ajayi are the team's long-term solutions at receiver and running back, respectively.

Landry was drafted in 2014 and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Dolphins are expected to enter negotiations on a long-term extension this offseason after he led them in receptions (94) for the third straight season.

Ajayi, who was drafted by Miami in 2015, rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns during his breakout second season and will look for bigger things in 2017. He brought balance and a power rushing attack to the offense in the first year under new head coach Adam Gase.

Miami’s important foursome will have its final act of the season in Sunday's Pro Bowl. Together they provide hope that a bright future is ahead for the Dolphins.