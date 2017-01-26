Dolphins' Jarvis Landry mum on contract, but is due for a big deal

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Here is the truth about Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry: He's grossly outperformed his rookie contract. The Miami Dolphins know it, and Landry and his representative know it.

However, both sides refuse to say much publicly on the topic, one that is arguably the most important for Miami this offseason.

"I'm just here to enjoy the Pro Bowl and spend more time with my family, and people that have actually stood by me through this grueling process," Landry told ESPN on Thursday at the Pro Bowl, when asked about entering the final year of his contract. "That's really all I'm looking forward to. The rest, it will take care of itself when the time comes."

Jarvis Landry has 288 catches in three NFL seasons. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Landry is scheduled to make approximately $893,850 next season. This is after he had 94 receptions for 1,136 yards this past season and set a franchise record with 110 receptions in 2015.

Things should work in Landry's favor when you read between the lines of recent comments made by Dolphins management. Team vice president Mike Tannenbaum recently said a big priority was "taking care of their own" following a 10-win season that included a playoff berth. Landry was a big part of the team's successful run.

"To have sustainability, we want to take care our own. We want to take care of our locker room," Tannenbaum said earlier this month. "We ask a lot of our guys. There was a lot of improvement this year. So be it Reshad [Jones], Jarvis -- there are a lot of other guys that are going to be [unrestricted free agents] starting the league year in March of 2017, that we want to look at to try to keep some of our own."

Landry, a former second-round pick, is a franchise foundation who led the Dolphins in receptions the past three seasons. He has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons, and Landry's production and toughness have set the tone throughout his time with the Dolphins. It would send the right message to Landry and the locker room to reward a core player for his hard work and consistent performance.

Perhaps the biggest challenge, as with most negotiations, is determining how much. However, both sides appear willing to come to the negotiation table this offseason and that often is the hardest step.