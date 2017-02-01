Dan Marino picks Falcons over Patriots in Super Bowl

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback and current executive Dan Marino isn’t sticking with his AFC East brethren when it comes to making his Super Bowl pick. Instead, Marino is picking against his Dolphins' biggest rival in Sunday's title game.

“Just looking at it, I think [the Atlanta Falcons] have the ability to score with the Patriots and match the Patriots,” Marino said Wednesday on ESPN’s First Take. “I think it’s going to be a close game, a high-scoring game. I just feel like this team is young and has a lot of big-play players on offense with Julio [Jones] and [Mohamed] Sanu, and the guys they have and the way [Matt] Ryan is playing. He’s probably going to be the MVP. It’s going to be close and they’re going to win in the end with a big play.”

Dan Marino said Matt Ryan will lead the Falcons to the Super Bowl title and be named MVP. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Marino knows the Patriots well. As a Dolphins employee, he watches New England up close against his team twice a year. The Patriots swept Miami this year by a combined score of 66-38. The Dolphins were close to getting a third shot against the Patriots in the postseason but failed to win in the wild-card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Marino said he is looking forward to the high-profile quarterback matchup and how they play against the opposing defenses.

“Look, Tom Brady can go out and light it up,” Marino said. “That’s why this is going to be a great game I think, because both offenses can put up a lot of points. Really to me it comes down, like every game, to big plays on defense. Who can get a turnover? Who can change the field?”