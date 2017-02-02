Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi: 2016 'set a foundation for what I can do'

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi was one of the surprise stories of 2016. He began the year as a backup to now-retired running back Arian Foster, and Ajayi’s season didn’t take off until October.

Ajayi ended up leading the NFL with three 200-plus yard games and made the Pro Bowl after finishing with 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The Dolphins and Ajayi believes he's just scratching the surface of what he can do and expects even more production in 2017.

“I was kind of able to set a foundation for what I can do this year,” Ajayi said. “I think the thing to is set it as a baseline and just see where I can go from there. I definitely want to be consistent and have multiple productive years, continue to be productive. So that’s the goal, increasing the production.”

Ajayi rushed for 18 yards on seven carries in Sunday’s Pro Bowl. His team, the AFC, won the game 20-13.

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi had fun during his week at the Pro Bowl, getting to know other NFL stars for the first time. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

But the Pro Bowl isn’t about statistics as much as it is about the experience. For Ajayi, this was his first time around some of the top players in the NFL and in a relaxed atmosphere with friends and family. Ajayi said he particularly struck a quality friendship with Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas last week.

“It’s just been cool getting to know these guys outside of the helmet,” Ajayi said. “You see all these guys play for other teams, but you maybe forget they’re regular guys.”

Not every team is able to build off its initial success. Some teams rise for one season and fall back down the next, and it will be up to the Dolphins in 2017 not to become one-year wonders.

Ajayi was a big part of Miami’s foundation and must continue to thrive in order for the Dolphins to sustain their level of success.

“I think we were able to bring a new mentality, a new culture, and I think it’s about this offseason not losing that, even though everyone is away doing their own thing,” Ajayi said. “When we come back together, remember what it took to do what we did last year. We’ll have new faces and it’s about making sure that everyone buys to what we’re trying to do in Miami. We kind of have that foundation. It’s about building off of it and not getting complacent.”