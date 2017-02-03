Dolphins and QB Ryan Tannehill approaching critical point on injury

Knee surgery or no surgery? That remains the biggest offseason question for Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins are reaching a critical point with their most important player. It has been nearly two months since Tannehill sprained the ACL and MCL in his left knee and, as of Friday, no decision has been made public about how Tannehill and the team will proceed during the offseason.

The Dolphins are taking their time to decide if rehabilitation or reconstructive knee surgery is the best route for Tannehill. If they choose the latter, the recovery timeline could extend into the regular season. The worst-case scenario is ACL surgery, which typically takes 9 to 12 months to rehab. That means Tannehill might not be ready to play until October, if at all, in 2017.

There have been no recent updates from the Dolphins on Ryan Tannehill's knee injury. AP Photo/Joel Auerbach

Tannehill's situation was tricky because he suffered dual sprains of the ACL and MCL, not complete tears. That led to the team to wait to see if surgery can be avoided. The Dolphins were even hopeful Tannehill could return at some point for the playoffs, which never materialized after they were beaten in the wild-card round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Avoiding surgery is the best-case -- and maybe more likely -- scenario. Dolphins vice president Mike Tannnenbaum said recently at the Senior Bowl that the team wants to make an informed decision with Tannehill's long-term health in mind.

“We're still working through the process. Nothing’s been definitively decided yet,” Tannenbaum said. “As always, with all of our players, organizationally, player health and safety is paramount. We’ll do what’s best for the player.”

But that decision must be made soon so the Dolphins can proceed with their plans at quarterback to begin the 2017 season.