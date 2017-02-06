How Dolphins can close gap with champion Patriots in 2017

The reigning Super Bowl champions are once again in the same division as the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Tom Brady and New England won their fifth championship Sunday in a 34-28 overtime win against Atlanta.

That means the Dolphins, who won 10 games and made the postseason, still have a steep mountain to climb to catch their biggest rival.

Here is how Miami can help close the gap with New England next season:

No. 1: Improve the defense

Analysis: This was the top issue that held Miami back in its two meetings with the Patriots last season. New England scored 66 points in its two victories against the Dolphins by putting up points in bunches. Brady didn't play in the first meeting because of a suspension, and Miami's linebackers and secondary still struggled defending the pass in both games. The Dolphins were ranked 29th in total defense and should improve in the second year running the same scheme, despite the loss of Vance Joseph, who was hired to be Denver's head coach. Former Miami linebackers coach Matt Burke was promoted to defensive coordinator to replace Joseph.

No. 2: Add team speed

Analysis: How did Atlanta jump out to a 28-3 lead against New England in the Super Bowl? Team speed on both sides of the football. The Falcons were one of the fastest teams New England faced all season, and it took a while for the Patriots to adjust. The Dolphins need to take a similar blueprint and get faster at their skill positions via the draft and free agency. They were not athletic enough in areas such as linebacker, safety, tight end, defensive end and running back. It is hard to out-physical and out-smart the Patriots, but you can beat them with speed.

No. 3: Growth at head coach and quarterback

Analysis: This has been New England's biggest advantage over its competition during its dynastic run, and particularly versus the Dolphins. The Patriots boast the greatest head coach-quarterback combination of all-time with Bill Belichick and Brady. The proof is in their five Super Bowl rings together. The Dolphins aren't going to match or surpass the Patriots' power duo. However, young head coach Adam Gase and quarterback Ryan Tannehill have the potential to improve and grow in their second season together. They both did well in 2016 and were 8-5 until Tannehill's injury. Another full offseason and a second year in the system should help Miami's coach and quarterback make bigger strides in 2017.