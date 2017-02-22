Julius Thomas should help Dolphins immediately in red zone

The Miami Dolphins made their first significant move to improve their offense this year with the acquisition of starting tight end Julius Thomas. He came to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a prized free agent that went bust two years ago.

Thomas was likely headed for a release. But Miami was able to acquire him for a seventh-round pick.

Here is a scouting report from ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco:

"Thomas’ struggles were partly due to erratic quarterback play by Blake Bortles, but also because he couldn’t stay healthy. He missed a total of 11 games in two seasons, including the first four games in 2015 because of a fractured bone in his hand and it took a while for him to get involved in the offense when he did return. ... The Jaguars didn’t use Thomas correctly, either. They had him catching quick out passes and turning up field to gain additional yardage, especially on third down. That’s not his game. He’s not a guy who evades tacklers or runs through them. He’s better used downfield, especially on seam passes, or lined out outside in the red zone to get a mismatch with a linebacker. The Jaguars asked him to be a blocker, which isn’t his strength, either. There also was some feeling around the organization that Thomas wasn’t as motivated as he should have been after signing his big contract. Things might have changed in 2017 with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett but Thomas is going back to play for Adam Gase, under whom he had great success, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he had much better numbers this season."

So what are realistic expectations for Thomas in his first season with the Dolphins?

As DiRocco mentioned, not all of Thomas' lack of production can be blamed on the tight end. The Jaguars were a mess on offense, especially last year, when Bortles struggled with his mechanics and consistency. Thomas will be playing in a more tight-end friendly system and a quarterback in Ryan Tannehill who throws well between the seams and appears to be trending in the right direction.

Thomas thrived in Gase's system when both were with the Denver Broncos. The biggest thing that stands out is Thomas was a dynamic red-zone threat and scored 24 touchdowns during a two-year stretch under Gase. That should be an area where Thomas helps immediately.