Examining potential impact of Dolphins losing Kenny Stills in free agency

The 2017 NFL offseason is in full swing, and the Miami Dolphins should have an interesting few months trying to build off last year’s 10-6 team.

With that in mind, let’s open the Dolphins mailbag and answer questions from Miami fans.

@JamesWalkerNFL @espn If we can't resign Kenny Stills will it negatively affect our offense? — Angel Contreras 1% (@A_Contreras88) February 24, 2017

James Walker: This is one of those topics that may not be well known nationally. But those who follow the Dolphins closely and watch their games knows the impact Stills had last season. The biggest potential problem with losing Stills is Miami has no one on the roster who replaces what he does best, which is stretch the defense and catch the deep the ball. That is not Jarvis Landry's game. DeVante Parker physically can do it all, but that's not the strongest area of his game, and 2016 third-round pick Leonte Carroo is not a speedster and remains unproven. Miami would take a sizable risk in losing Stills. Maybe the team can find a receiver with similar skills in the draft. But why not just pay to keep your own proven player?

@JamesWalkerNFL Still feel the Dolphins should get Njoku if he's available. He and Thomas would make a great TE duo on offense. — Original312 (@RHeightsFinest) February 23, 2017

James Walker: That is not a good idea. The Dolphins filled their hole at tight end by trading for Julius Thomas. Therefore, spending a first-round pick to double up on the same need would be too much, especially since Miami has other well-defined needs. The Dolphins are more likely to draft a linebacker or playmaking defensive end in the first round. They do not have enough good players at those positions and were 30th in run defense last season.

@JamesWalkerNFL is MT's penchant for trading picks for players run counter to building sustained success? #dolphinsmailbag — E-Rod (@phinfan2003) February 24, 2017

James Walker: Last year's trade to move up for

Leonte Carroo and also acquiring Thomas has left Miami with just four selections, which would be a franchise low if it remains that way. That is not ideal. But if you look deeper, the Dolphins could get two solid compensatory picks with the losses of Olivier Vernon and Lamar Miller in free agency. Although the formula can be tricky. It's clear Miami's front office is counting on that to fill out its draft class. Those picks would give the team six selections. We will know for sure when the comp picks are announced next month during the NFL owners meetings.