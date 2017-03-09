Dolphins retain their best deep threat in Kenny Stills

The Miami Dolphins re-signed their biggest in-house free agent in receiver Kenny Stills to a multiyear extension on Wednesday. Stills led Miami in yards per reception (17.3) and touchdowns catches (nine) last season.

Terms: Four years, $32 million

ESPN 150 rank: No. 32

Grade: A. Stills is their best deep threat for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and it would have been hard to replace his kind of production. There was speculation Stills could get north of $10 million per season if he hit the open market. The Dolphins got him for $8 million annually, which is a relative bargain in this year's market.

What it means: Dolphins vice president Mike Tannenbaum said retaining their own players would be the team's biggest offseason priority, and Stills was at the top of the list. From that perspective, it's mission accomplished. Stills rejoins a good young group of offensive skill players, and he should get better in his second year in coach Adam Gase's system. The Dolphins also re-signed another in-house priority in starting defensive end Andre Branch before he hit the open market.

What's the risk? A case could be made that the Dolphins are putting a lot of resources -- perhaps too much -- into one position. In addition to Stills' new contract, the Dolphins are expected to give a big extension to two-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry that likely will exceed $10 million per season. Miami also invested a first-round pick into DeVante Parker just two seasons ago. This trio did a solid job together last season, but with the increased price tag for Stills and likely Landry soon, the pressure and expectations will rise for this group in 2017.