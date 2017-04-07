From Johnny Manziel to Felix Jones, Dolphins must beware of 22nd pick

Johnny Football? Brady Quinn? Felix Jones?

The recent history of the No. 22 overall pick isn’t pretty, and the Miami Dolphins are next up to attempt to overcome this troubling trend.

Miami is coming off a 10-win season and the team is in a good position to land a quality prospect late in the first round. However, the Dolphins' draft slot hasn't been fruitful for NFL teams for most of the past decade.

Let’s take a look at the past 10 years of the No. 22 overall pick and how things panned out.

2016: Washington Redskins WR Josh Doctson

Career stats: Two receptions, 66 yards

Analysis: Although it’s too early to judge Doctson’s career after one season, the receiver definitely failed to make an immediate impact with the Redskins. He played in just two games last year because of injuries and had two catches. Teams don’t wait very long for players to develop in the NFL. This is a big Year 2 for Doctson to justify being a first-round pick.

Hit or miss: Miss (for now)

2015: Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Bud Dupree

Career stats: 50 tackles, 8.5 sacks

Analysis: Dupree didn’t get off to a fast start to his NFL career. He’s started just nine games in two seasons and has 8.5 sacks over that span. However, Dupree came on late last year with 3.5 sacks in his last four games. He also registered a half-sack in the playoffs. Let’s give him the nod for potential and heading in the right direction.

Hit or miss: Hit

Johnny Manziel is one of many draft busts to have been picked at No. 22 in the past decade. Elsa/Getty Images

2014: Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Career stats: 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions

Analysis: Manziel was one of the most high-profile draft flops of the past decade. He came in with the hype of a No. 1 overall pick, but character questions partially led to 21 other teams passing on “Johnny Football.” The historically bad Browns took the bait and it was a disastrous two years for Manziel on and off the field in Cleveland. The Browns still haven’t recovered from his tenure and are searching for a quarterback. Manziel missed the entire 2016 season and is trying to make a comeback.

Hit or miss: Miss

2013: Atlanta Falcons CB Desmond Trufant

Career stats: 204 tackles, seven interceptions, 48 pass defenses

Analysis: Trufant isn’t elite, but he is a good cornerback. He started 57 career games in four seasons for the Falcons. This was a quality find at No. 22 four years ago.

Hit or miss: Hit

2012: Cleveland Browns QB Brandon Weeden

Career stats: 6,462 yards, 31 touchdowns, 30 interceptions

Analysis: The Browns land here again, still trying to fix their quarterback issues with the No. 22 pick. This was a surprise because Weeden, who was 27 at the time, was an older prospect due to his time playing professional baseball. The Browns thought they were getting a mature, NFL-ready quarterback. But they ended up with just an older draft bust.

Hit or miss: Miss

2011: Indianapolis Colts OT Anthony Castonzo

Career stats: 89 starts

Analysis: The Colts have had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL the past several years. Castonzo is durable and has 89 career starts. But he is an average offensive tackle at best, which is not what you want from a first-round pick.

Hit or miss: Miss

2010: Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

Career stats: 546 receptions, 7,704 yards, 52 touchdowns

Analysis: There is not much to be said here. This was a big hit by Denver. Thomas helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory following the 2015 season and remains their best receiver.

Hit or miss: Hit

2009: Minnesota Vikings WR Percy Harvin

Career stats: 353 receptions, 4,026 yards, 22 touchdowns

Analysis: Harvin had his moments, but overall he failed to live up to his potential over the course of his career. He bounced around the NFL, playing for four teams in nine years, and never had a 1,000-yard season. Harvin reportedly retired this offseason.

Hit or miss: Miss

2008: Dallas Cowboys RB Felix Jones

Career stats: 2,912 yards, 11 touchdowns

Analysis: The Cowboys thought they were getting a future star in Jones, who was one of the most athletic skill players in the 2008 draft. But Jones never reached his potential and was a career backup for six seasons in the NFL.

Hit or miss: Miss

2007: Browns QB Brady Quinn

Career stats: 3,043 yards, 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions

Analysis: It is hard to believe the Browns drafted three quarterbacks since 2007 in the first round, in the same draft spot, and whiffed on all of them. Quinn was the second of two first-round picks in 2007, and the Browns were confident they had their quarterback of the future, which wasn't the case.

Hit or miss: Miss

By my count, NFL teams hit on two of the past 10 No. 22 overall picks. That is only a 20-percent success rate. The Dolphins must buck this trend if they want to get a prospect that will help them take the next step in 2017. This is a deep draft, especially on defense, which is beneficial to Miami.