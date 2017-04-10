Four potential draft 'fits' at No. 22 can benefit from Dolphins' system

Six weeks ago, Temple linebacker Haason Reddick was a virtual unknown. But Mel Kiper Jr. says Reddick's performance at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL scouting combine has him moving up the draft boards. (0:34)

NFL teams often talk about "fits" -- and for good reason. All players being considered by a team have the talent needed to get to the pro level, but sometimes playing in the right system can be the difference in a prospect being successful or not.

Here are four ideal fits for the Miami Dolphins, which own the No. 22 overall pick in the first round:

Player: Forrest Lamp

Position: Guard

Why he fits: Guard is the biggest hole remaining on Miami's roster, and Lamp is far and away the top-rated guard in the draft. He's the only first-round prospect at the position, and part of that is because Lamp played left tackle in college and can do so at the next level as well. There have been comparisons to Zach Martin of the Dallas Cowboys. Lamp is good but that may be a stretch. Still, the prospect of having Lamp and Laremy Tunsil on Miami's left side of the offensive line for many years to come is enticing for Miami's power running game and protection for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Player: Jarrad Davis

Position: Outside linebacker

Why he fits: Linebacker is Miami's second biggest need. I like the pairing of Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons. But I'm skeptical that the team can count on Koa Misi to be a full-time starter for another year. Misi has been injury-prone the past two seasons and, at times, inconsistent when he was on the field. The Dolphins need an athletic, physical presence at linebacker who can attack downhill, and Davis fits the bill. The only concern with Davis is that he's suffered his share of injuries in college. Should Miami draft another injury-prone linebacker?

Player: Haason Reddick

Position: Outside linebacker

Why he fits: The Dolphins need speed and explosive playmakers on defense, and Reddick can help in both areas. Reddick also brings a pass-rush element to outside linebacker that is valuable. Reddick played at a smaller school (Temple) and may be a bit undersized. However, the cat may be out of the bag after Reddick aced the NFL combine by showing off his impressive athleticism. His stock is rising, and Reddick may not be on the board at No. 22.

Player: Taco Charlton

Position: Defensive end

Why he fits: The Dolphins are getting "long in the tooth" at defensive end and need to get younger at that position. Charlton is one of the most gifted defensive ends in this draft. Miami would be an ideal landing spot for him to learn behind 35-year-old Pro Bowler Cameron Wake. Charlton has the physical gifts of a top-10 pick, but his motor and inconsistent production at Michigan are what could drop him toward the end of the first round. It would be up to Miami's coaching staff to get the best of Charlton, who has a lot to offer. Charlton could be a good pick for long-term success.

Honorable mentions: DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State; LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt; TE David Njoku, Miami.