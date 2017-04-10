LeSean McCoy-Kiko Alonso feud adds spice to Dolphins-Bills rivalry

There was a time when the Dan Marino-led Miami Dolphins and Jim Kelly-led Buffalo Bills had one of the NFL’s best rivalries in the 1990s.

Both teams were talented and led by future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, which meant usually playoff implications were on the line when these AFC East rivals met twice a year.

El Blankito ojos claros #ozuna #futbolamericano #miamidolphins #yatusabes A post shared by Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

But those memories long have faded, as the Dolphins and Bills have struggled during the post-Marino and post-Kelly era. Buffalo has the NFL’s longest active playoff drought of 17 years and counting, and Miami has just four playoff appearances during the same span. Needless to say, most Bills-Dolphins games haven’t had much at stake during the New England Patriots’ run of dominance in the AFC East.

However, Bills tailback LeSean McCoy and Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso are adding some much-needed spice to this docile rivalry. Alonso posted a picture on Instagram of him flipping over McCoy Sunday night, and McCoy responded by calling Alonso a “bum” and taking a shot at Alonso’s recent $28.91 million contract extension. This should make for two interesting meetings between Buffalo and Miami next season.

Although it is unknown how this feud originated, Alonso and McCoy have some interesting ties. In 2015, the Bills traded Alonso to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for McCoy. Alonso was traded a second time a year later to Miami after things didn't work out with the Eagles.

Alonso found a home in Miami and led the team in tackles in 2016. The Dolphins also swept McCoy and the Bills in two meetings since acquiring Alonso last year. So give Alonso the 2-0 edge currently for those keeping score.