2017 Miami Dolphins preseason schedule includes pair of regular-season opponents

The NFL released the preseason schedule on Monday. Dates and times haven’t been announced, but here’s a first look at the opponents for the Miami Dolphins:

Week 1 (Aug. 10-14) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Comment: The Dolphins get a good first test against the reigning NFC champion Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have their eyes on making another Super Bowl run. The Dolphins also made the playoffs last year and want to take the next step. So this should be a competitive game to see who has the most depth, as the second and third strings will get plenty of playing time. The teams will meet in the regular season.

Week 2 (Aug. 17-21) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Comment: This is another game involving teams that will face off in the regular season. But in this game, starters will be expected to play beyond the first quarter. The Dolphins and Ravens are very familiar with each other. They’ve played in the regular season in four consecutive years.

Week 3 (Aug. 24-27) at Philadelphia Eagles

Comment: The third and most important preseason game will be an interesting one for two Dolphins players. Cornerback Byron Maxwell and linebacker Kiko Alonso were traded by the Eagles to Miami last year and will make their first return to Philadelphia in this exhibition game.

Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) at Minnesota Vikings

Comment: The Dolphins get to see the Adrian Peterson-less Vikings in the preseason finale. The fourth preseason game is all about getting out of this game healthy, so do not expect many starters to play.