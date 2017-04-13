McShay provides defensive blueprint for Dolphins in early rounds

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a 10-win season. But it was the defense that entered the offseason with the most holes.

ESPN scouting expert Todd McShay offered his three-round mock draft and addressed those needs for Miami in the first two rounds. Let's examine McShay's projections for the Dolphins.

Gareon Conley has good size for a corner, but the Dolphins might have other defensive priorities in the first round. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

First round: Gareon Conley, cornerback, Ohio State

Analysis: Conley fits the prototype of a bigger cornerback for Miami, but I’m not a huge fan of the pick. The Dolphins have much bigger needs defensively -- outside linebacker, tackle, end and safety. They addressed the cornerback position last year by trading for starter Byron Maxwell and drafting Xavien Howard in the second round. Conley would be a No. 3 cornerback, at best, to start the season, and Miami needs a potential starter with its first-round pick.

Second round: Zach Cunningham, linebacker, Vanderbilt

Analysis: This is an excellent pick by McShay for the Dolphins in terms of combining need and talent. A case can be made that Cunningham should be in the running for Miami at No. 22 overall. However, there are several linebacker prospects in the first round I would first consider, such as Temple's Haason Reddick and Florida's Jarrad Davis. Cunningham is a slight notch below but would be excellent value late in the second round. It is questionable that he will still be on the board at this stage.

Third round: Nico Siragusa, guard, San Diego State

Analysis: This year’s draft isn’t deep with guards. There are three prospects with the most potential to be Week 1 starters: Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp, Indiana’s Dan Feeney and Temple’s Dion Dawkins. These players are expected to go in the first two rounds, which means the Dolphins likely are looking at developmental projects, such as Siragusa, if they wait this long to address the guard position.