Monday brings first test for Dolphins in Jarvis Landry contract dilemma

The Miami Dolphins begin their offseason workout program on Monday. Here is the big question: Will two-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry show up for the start of voluntary sessions?

The Dolphins did a good job this offseason of taking care of their own players. They re-signed receiver Kenny Stills ($32 million), starting defensive end Andre Branch ($24 million) and right guard Jermon Bushrod, and they paid extended the contracts of safety Reshad Jones ($60 million) and linebacker Kiko Alonso ($28.9 million).

But Landry, Miami's most reliable offensive player and emotional leader, has yet to reach a long-term agreement with the Dolphins. Landry is entering the final year of his rookie contract with a salary of $893,850 in 2017, which significantly undervalues him considering his production.

It is expected that both sides will eventually come to an agreement. But chances appear slim that Landry will get a sizable contract extension over the weekend before the start of Miami's offseason program. Therefore, Landry's decision to show up -- or not -– will be interesting next week.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase didn't seem too concerned about the situation recently at the NFL owners meetings.

"I'm not [concerned] because he's a football player who loves being in part of our program," Gase said. "He'll be there. Trust me."

The Dolphins start their voluntary workout phase on Monday. Their first on-field sessions will be May 23-25, and mandatory minicamp will take place June 13-15.