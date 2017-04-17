Dolphins begin 2017 offseason program

The 2017 journey for the Miami Dolphins is officially underway.

Coming off a playoff run last year, the Dolphins begin one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory Monday by starting their offseason workout program.

The Dolphins’ team website took several pictures of players entering the team facility Monday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and former first-round picks Laremy Tunsil and DeVante Parker.

It feels good to be back. pic.twitter.com/4HEFhC0udQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2017

Expectations are high for Miami this season. The Dolphins went 10-6 last year under new head coach Adam Gase and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008. They lost in the wild-card round to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it was valuable experience for a young team.

The hard work begins this week for Miami to attempt to build off that success for the 2017 season.