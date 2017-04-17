        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Dolphins begin 2017 offseason program

          10:10 AM ET
          • James WalkerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • A Temple graduate and Hyattsville, Maryland, native who lives in Miami
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          The 2017 journey for the Miami Dolphins is officially underway.

          Coming off a playoff run last year, the Dolphins begin one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory Monday by starting their offseason workout program.

          The Dolphins’ team website took several pictures of players entering the team facility Monday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and former first-round picks Laremy Tunsil and DeVante Parker.

          Expectations are high for Miami this season. The Dolphins went 10-6 last year under new head coach Adam Gase and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008. They lost in the wild-card round to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it was valuable experience for a young team.

          The hard work begins this week for Miami to attempt to build off that success for the 2017 season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.