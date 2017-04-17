Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry present for voluntary workouts

There will be no offeseason holdout for two-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Miami Dolphins' leading receiver was present Monday for the start of the team’s offseason workout program. The team's website provided pictures of Landry and other players arriving this morning.

Landry is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is to make $893,850 in 2017, which is significantly below market value for his level of production. The sides are expected to reach an agreement before the start of the regular season.

Landry’s arrival perhaps is a sign of optimism that things will get worked out sooner than later.