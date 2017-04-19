Mel Kiper's 'Grade A' mock draft for Dolphins heavy on defense

With great character to match his on-field performance, Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis has all of the tools to be a successful linebacker in the NFL, according to Mel Kiper Jr. (0:44)

In case you didn’t know by now, the Miami Dolphins defense struggled last season. The group was ranked 29th overall and 30th against the run, which led to some changes this offseason.

This is reflective in ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s "Grade A" mock draft. This version is not predicting who the Dolphins will take. It is a projection of what Miami can do to receive the best possible draft grade.

Here are Kiper’s selections:

Round 1 (No. 22 overall): Florida LB Jarrad Davis

Round 2 (No. 54 overall): Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie

Round 3 (No. 97 overall): USC G Zach Banner

Analysis: It is no surprise that Kiper would pick defensive players for the Dolphins in the first two rounds. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Miami sticks to that side of the ball in the first three rounds of this draft, considering its only major question mark on offense is at guard. I like the pick of Davis, and he is one of my top choices for Miami in the first round. Davis is an athletic, aggressive playmaker, and that is what the Dolphins lack defensively. This draft has a lot of depth at cornerback. So I think Miami would be better suited to address another area in the second round. Finding a young pass-rusher or a run-stuffing defensive tackle to push the inconsistent Jordan Phillips would be my preference over Awuzie at corner with the Dolphins' second pick. Banner would add competition at guard as a third-round pick, which isn’t a bad idea.