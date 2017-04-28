Miami Dolphins' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection

Defensive end Charles Harris had several games at Missouri in which he was unblockable, but Mel Kiper Jr. wonders whether Harris can sustain that level of play week in and week out. (0:37)

James Walker breaks down the Miami Dolphins' 2017 draft class.

Round 1, No. 22 overall: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

My take: The Dolphins needed youth in their defensive-end rotation. Pro Bowler Cameron Wake is 35, starter Andre Branch is 27 and top reserve William Hayes is 31. Harris will begin the season as a backup to Wake and Branch, which isn’t ideal for a first-round pick. But Harris brings versatility and should help in substitution packages, possibly even taking snaps at outside linebacker. Harris' most important asset is his ability to get to the quarterback. Harris led Missouri with nine sacks last season and also added 28 quarterback knockdowns. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said after the pick that “you can’t have enough pass-rushers.” The team hopes Harris learning under veterans such as Wake, Branch and Hayes will help the rookie develop faster. The pick is a long-term play.

What about Foster? Here is a decision that will be questioned for years to come: Did Miami make the right choice with Harris while passing on former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster? A projected top-10 pick, Foster slid down the draft board due to character and medical red flags. Foster tested positive for a dilute urine sample at the NFL combine, got into an altercation with a hospital worker in Indianapolis and was sent home early; there are also questions about a prior shoulder injury. That was enough for the Dolphins and other teams to pass on Foster. But the progress of Foster vs. Harris at the next level will be worth monitoring over the next couple of seasons.

Board favored Dolphins: In what many projected to be a defense-heavy draft, there was an unexpected run on offensive players early in the first round. Virtually no mock draft predicted three quarterbacks -- Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson -- going in the top 12. Wide receiver Corey Davis also was a surprising top-five pick, taken by the Tennessee Titans. There were eight offensive players in the first 12 picks. This obviously helped Miami, which clearly has most of its needs on defense.

What's next: The Dolphins have one pick each in the second and third rounds on Day 2. Miami still must fill holes at positions including guard, safety and defensive tackle. Last year the Dolphins selected a starter in the second round in Baylor cornerback Xavien Howard. They need similar success Friday by finding an immediate contributor for this upcoming season.