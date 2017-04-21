Miami Dolphins' schedule includes three consecutive prime-time games

The NFL has released its 2017 regular-season schedule. Here's a look at what's in store for the Miami Dolphins.

Breakdown: This is one of the toughest Dolphins schedules in recent memory. It includes three games against the reigning NFC and AFC champs (Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots twice) and eight games against teams with winning records from a year ago. The Dolphins also will play nine games away from home if you include the London series on Oct. 1 against the New Orleans Saints, despite Miami being designated as the “home” team that week. The Dolphins were a respectable 4-4 in road games last season. But Miami may need to finish with a winning record away from Hard Rock Stadium this year if the team wants to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Prime-time respect: Last year the Dolphins had zero games on Monday Night Football and just two prime-time games total. This year Miami doubled that total with four primetime games, including two on MNF. The Dolphins are earning league-wide respect and is considered an up-and-coming team. Miami will play on the road against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 and will host the Patriots in Week 14 during its two Monday games. Miami also will play at Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 on Thursday night and host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night in Week 9.

No bye after London: The Dolphins have known for weeks about their matchup against the Saints in London in Week 4. However, Miami wasn’t sure what would happen the following week. In what is becoming a growing trend, the Dolphins asked the NFL this offseason not to have their bye week after the London game, and that wish was granted. Early byes often are viewed as a disadvantage by coaches and players, because it means a team could play as many as 10-12 consecutive games to finish the season. The Dolphins will have to deal with a tough turnaround from London and play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. But their bye comes later in the season, in Week 11.

Strength of schedule: 6th, .547

Dolphins Regular-Season Schedule (All times Eastern)