How the board fell for Dolphins in NFL Nation mock draft

Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell has top-10 talent, but ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. says he needs the right coaching staff in order to realize his full potential. (0:41)

NFL Nation held its annual mock draft Tuesday night on ESPN. It was an interesting look at how the NFL draft could play out in the first round later this week.

Here is an analysis of my pick for the Miami Dolphins:

Selection at No. 22 overall: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

2016 stats: 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss

Analysis: This was a situation where the draft board did not fall in Miami’s favor. So I selected the most talented player at a position of need. There were three strong targets I had ahead of McDowell. In order, Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis and Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp were on my board. I also had Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster as a potential sleeper in case character red flags caused him to drop. But Reddick (No. 13 to Arizona Cardinals), Davis (No. 21 to Detroit Lions) and Lamp (No. 16 to Baltimore Ravens) were all gone before Miami’s pick. The Cincinnati Bengals also overlooked Foster's issues and took him No. 9 overall.

I considered McDowell and Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham with the No. 22 pick. But Cunningham is an inside/middle linebacker, and Miami has that position filled with Lawrence Timmons. The Dolphins need an outside linebacker. McDowell, despite concerns about his motor, was a natural fit with his size and natural ability. Putting McDowell next to Ndamukong Suh and in a competitive situation with former second-round pick Jordan Phillips, who also has consistency issues, could make both McDowell and Phillips better.

McDowell had a better sophomore year, when he recorded more tackles (41), sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (13). Those statistics are a better representative of the player he is.