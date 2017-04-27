Dolphins likely to get defensive in first round

The 2017 NFL draft has finally arrived. After months of speculation, projections and mock drafts, the truth for all 32 teams will be revealed over the next three days.

With the No. 22 overall pick, the Miami Dolphins will have an array of options Thursday night. But the team is most likely to address its needs on defense.

Here are Miami's top options in no particular order:

No. 1: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Why: Davis is an ideal fit for Miami in a variety of ways. He fills the Dolphins' biggest need at outside linebacker and also adds much needed playmaking and team speed on defense. There is a good chance Davis is still on the board at No. 22 and would be a safe and productive pick. The only concern is Davis' injury history.

No. 2: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

Why: Again, it's no secret the Dolphins need a playmaking outside linebacker. Reddick is perhaps even more dynamic than Davis in terms of rushing the passer. But with that ability comes the higher likelihood that Reddick doesn't make it to No. 22.

No. 3: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

Why: The Dolphins have made it clear they need more from former second-round pick Jordan Phillips. Drafting McDowell would do the trick. McDowell is intriguing because he has a ton of talent but didn't always show it. McDowell and Phillips could push each other and get better, as a result, next to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

No. 4: Rueben Foster, LB, Alabama

Why: Foster is a wild card for Miami. Recent off-field issues, which included a diluted sample at the combine, could impact Foster's draft stock. He was projected to be a top-10 pick, but it remains to be seen how far Foster falls. Will it be in the teens? Will it be in the 20s? Similar to last year's surprise pick of Laremy Tunsil, the Dolphins should stay ready to pounce on Foster just in case. He fits Miami's needs if the team is comfortable with the character concerns.

Honorable mentions: Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky; Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan; Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt.