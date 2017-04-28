Five potential Day 2 targets for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins hold the No. 54 and No. 97 picks in the second and third rounds, respectively, on Friday.

Here are several prospects still available who could be of interest to Miami:

No. 1: Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

Why: Lamp is a plug-and-play starter on the offensive line, which is all you can ask for in the second round. Lamp should have gone on Day 1, but being a projected NFL guard from a small school likely hurt his stock. He will provide very good value and versatility for any team that takes him on Friday.

No. 2: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

Why: McDowell is a first-round talent at an important position. However his lack of a consistent motor is why he fell to the second round. McDowell would be a good value for Miami if the team can stay on top of him. McDowell and former second-round pick and fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are similar in that regard, and both players could push each other.

No. 3. Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

Why: I didn't like Cunningham enough as a first-round prospect for Miami, mostly because he's more of an inside linebacker. However, Cunningham would provide solid value as a second-round pick. The Dolphins have a need at outside linebacker and would have to teach Cunningham the nuances of playing that position, which could take time. But he has the instincts and athleticism that should be able to translate. If it takes time, the Dolphins still have Koa Misi who can start this season at outside linebacker. It's not as big a risk as taking Cunningham in the first round

No. 4: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Why: The Dolphins don't need an extra running back. Jay Ajayi made the Pro Bowl last season, and backup Kenyan Drake was a third-round pick last year. However, Cook is one of the most productive players in this draft and offers tremendous value in the second round. Cook might be too hard to pass up in terms of pure talent and simply drafting the best available player if he's still on the board at No. 54. The Dolphins could take Cook in the second round and figure out their crowded backfield later. Cook's skills mesh very well with Ajayi's power running style and head coach Adam Gase's offensive scheme.

No. 5: Dion Dawkins, G, Temple

Why: Dawkins is not as athletically gifted as Lamp, but he is still one of the few guards in this draft capable of being a Day 1 starter. The Dolphins need help in this area and shouldn't leave Friday without drafting a guard to compete with free-agent pickup Ted Larsen. Dawkins also played offensive tackle in college and has the position flexibility to be a backup there.