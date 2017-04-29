Dolphins' draft not geared towards immediate impact

The Dolphins are starting the 2017 NFL draft with a defensive mindset. James Walker breaks down Miami's first three rounds. (0:45)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins second-round pick Raekwon McMillan played middle linebacker for three seasons at Ohio State, including 26 career starts the past two seasons. There is no indication at this point that he could immediately move to outside linebacker at the next level, which likely is necessary if he plans to be a starter this season as a rookie.

The Dolphins' third-round pick, Cordrea Tankersley of Clemson, is a boundary corner who isn't expected to unseat 2016 starters Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard. And on Thursday the Dolphins selected first-rounder Charles Harris to be the fourth -- yes, fourth! -- defensive end in their rotation. Barring injuries, Harris will be lucky to get more than 15-20 snaps per game this season.

On paper, Miami's 2017 draft isn't geared towards providing an immediate impact. The team passed on several players in each round in positions of need who had potential to be Week 1 starters. Several examples include Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham and Temple guard Dion Dawkins.

But the picks of Harris, McMillan and Tankersley in the first three rounds are selections that might look better in 2018 or 2019 than they do this upcoming season. None of the Dolphins' three picks appear ready take over a starting job in Week 1.

In addition to Harris starting deep down the depth chart, McMillan won't beat out 10-year veteran and free-agent pickup Lawrence Timmons at middle linebacker. Maybe McMillan will try his luck out of position at outside linebacker to compete with inconsistent starter Koa Misi. That increases McMillan's chances of starting, but Misi still enters training camp as the favorite.

"They said I can play any linebacker position," McMillan said of the Dolphins. "Wherever they need me to play, I can play it."

Tankersley also doesn’t have much experience playing the nickel, which is his best chance for significant playing time. He does excel at special teams and will certainly help there.

Last year the Dolphins got an immediate impact from first-round pick Laremy Tunsil, who started 14 games at left guard and left tackle, and Howard started six games at corner. That kind of immediate production helped Miami win 10 games and make the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Perhaps the Dolphins are at the point where they do not need rookies to make a similar impact immediately, which would be a good thing. The team is following its board and adding solid prospects, but these rookies likely will have to wait to get their chance to shine this season.