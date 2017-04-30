Miami Dolphins go heavy on defense, but what about offense?

James Walker explains why the Dolphins made their defense a primary focus in the draft but doesn't see any of the players as a Week 1 starter. (1:16)

Biggest post-draft questions still to be answered by the Miami Dolphins:

Did the Dolphins ignore the offense too much?

Adam Gase is an offensive head coach, but that did not play much of a role in this year’s draft. Five of the Dolphins’ seven draft picks were on defense. They made it clear that fixing and providing depth for their 29th-ranked defense was the top priority in this draft. Miami did not take an offensive player in this draft until the fifth round, when it selected Utah guard Isaac Asiata. The only offensive skill player they drafted was wide receiver Isaiah Ford, in the seventh round. The Dolphins were 24th in total yards on offense and 17th in points per game (22.7).

Did the Dolphins draft a Week 1 starter?

Most of Miami’s draft class made sense in terms of traits and skills. However, one complaint I have is the Dolphins likely didn’t draft an immediate starter. First-rounder Charles Harris will be the team’s fourth defensive end in the rotation. Second-rounder Raekwon McMillan is a natural middle linebacker who won’t supplant 10-year veteran and free-agent pickup Lawrence Timmons. Maybe McMillan can challenge outside linebacker Koa Misi for a starting job, but that’s not guaranteed, either. Any player taken in the third round or lower traditionally has a steep climb to be a Week 1 starter as a rookie. Last year, Miami drafted two immediate starters, Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard, in the first two rounds.

Is Asiata the sleeper of Miami’s draft?

The Dolphins made one trade up in this draft, and it came in the fifth round to select Asiata. Considering his credentials, it was surprising Asiata was available this late. He had 43 starts in college and was the strongest offensive lineman at the NFL combine, with 35 reps of 225 pounds. Asiata comes to the right situation because the left guard spot is wide open. Asiata, as a fifth-round pick, will compete with veteran free-agent signing Ted Larsen. Asiata could be a sleeper who gets a lot of playing time as a rookie.

Will Dolphins pick up Ja'Wuan James' fifth-year option?

Although it is not directly tied to the draft, Miami has an interesting decision to make next week with starting right tackle James. The Tuesday deadline is fast approaching for the Dolphins to pick up James’ fifth-year option. James, a 2014 first-round pick, has been solid but not spectacular. Picking up the option would guarantee a salary worth approximately $8 million for 2018 and prevent James from entering a contract year this season.