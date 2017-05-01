Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris: 'I'm going to dominate'

DAVIE, Fla. -- Rookie defensive end Charles Harris has many of the core traits the Miami Dolphins were looking for in a first-round pick. He has size, versatility and will improve Miami’s overall athleticism on defense.

Harris also comes to South Florida with a lot of confidence, which was apparent in his comments after the draft.

“I’ve got to take advantage of this -- being a first-round pick,” Harris said. “No matter when I would’ve got drafted, I’m going to come into the league and I’m going to dominate. I don’t have the same mindset as everybody else. I’m not trying to just make it there. I’m trying to get there, stay there, dominate, feed my family -- everything.”

These comments most likely garnered smiles from Miami’s coaching staff and front office. The Dolphins are in search of more “alphas,” as they like to call them, which are players with dominant personalities and leadership characteristics.

Harris fits that mold, and his mentality is a major reason the Dolphins targeted the defensive end with the No. 22 overall pick as early as March.

Miami’s defensive-end rotation is deep and Harris will be worked in gradually. The rookie is currently fourth among defensive ends behind Pro Bowler Cameron Wake, starter Andre Branch and veteran backup William Hayes.

“He will be in the rotation. We envision him being in the top four and that is obviously why we picked him where we did,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. “For us, his traits of quickness, speed and explosiveness off the edge, the ability to rush. ... He also rushes inside. I know he is 255 pounds. On third down, you will see him go inside because he has that explosive first step and quickness. He can be a disruptive player."

Grier added, "You can never have enough [pass] rushers.” The Dolphins were tied for 19th in the NFL last season with 33 sacks.

Barring injury, Harris likely must make the most of 15-20 plays per game as a rookie. Most of those situations will be on obvious passing downs, which fits into Harris’ biggest strength. He had nine sacks and 28 quarterback pressures last year for the University of Missouri.

“I’m going to cause pressure, without a doubt, I’m going to get to the quarterback,” Harris said. “That’s the thing about it. Pass rushing isn’t like other positions like DBs, receivers and quarterbacks, where you have to learn shifts and other stuff.

“At the end of the day, it’s about what you’ve got in your heart. That’s what I’ve got. I’ve got heart. I’ve got a drive that’s nasty. I’m just trying to ball at the end of the day.”