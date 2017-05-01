Miami Dolphins' draft grades carry wide range

The 2017 NFL draft is officially in the books after months of speculation and projections.

Coming off a 10-6 season, the Miami Dolphins had seven selections, beginning with Missouri defensive end Charles Harris in the first round and ending with Virginia Tech wide receiver Isaiah Ford in the seventh round.

Rating drafts immediately is a difficult task. But here are some expert opinions of how Miami did:

Analysis: The opinions varied significantly, which is interesting. Kiper barely gave the Dolphins an average grade because he didn’t like the fit of top draft picks such as Harris and second-round pick Raekwon McMillan, who is more of a middle linebacker but may have to play outside. The other three outlets gave Miami good grades, with the lowest being a B-plus. Those outlets liked the talent haul from the Dolphins and believe competition will eventually sort things out and Miami’s coaching staff will figure out the fits. In general, it takes at least two or three years to truly know how good or bad this draft class is.