Dolphins picking up OL Ja'Wuan James' fifth-year option

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to pick up the fifth-year option of 2014 first-round pick Ja'Wuan James, the team announced Monday.

The option is worth approximately $8 million for the 2018 season and is guaranteed through injury. James has a base salary of $1.57 million this season in the fourth year of his rookie contract.

James has been solid but not spectacular at right tackle after being drafted No. 19 overall three years ago. He has started all 16 games in two of his three seasons, but he missed nine games in 2015 due to a toe injury.

Miami went 10-6 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.