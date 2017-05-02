Three Dolphins veterans most impacted by rookie class

The NFL draft is an interesting time for teams looking to improve on weaknesses and address their needs. The Miami Dolphins selected seven players over the weekend who will compete for playing time as rookies.

With that said, here are three Miami veterans most impacted by the team’s new rookie class.

No. 1: G Ted Larsen

Rookie competition: Fifth-round pick Isaac Asiata

Analysis: Why is a fifth-round pick tops on this list? Because Miami’s left guard spot is wide open after the team decided to move 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil to left tackle. Asiata, who had 43 career starts at Utah, will compete with free-agent signing Larsen. Both are new to Miami and this is a toss-up. Larsen has the experience but Asiata has a higher ceiling.

No. 2: LB Koa Misi

Rookie competition: Second-round pick Raekwon McMillan

Analysis: The Dolphins are making major changes at linebacker this offseason after finishing 30th against the run in 2016. They signed 10-year veteran Lawrence Timmons to play middle linebacker and are expected to move last year’s leading tackle, Kiko Alonso, to outside linebacker. Misi is returning from injury and likely will compete with McMillan for a starting job. McMillan was an inside linebacker at Ohio State, but Miami believes he has enough ability to transition outside. Misi has been inconsistent with his health and play in recent years. That could open the door for McMillan if he can be a quick study moving outside.

No. 3: DT Jordan Phillips

Rookie competition: Fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux and sixth-round pick Vincent Taylor.

Analysis: Dolphins head coach Adam Gase made it clear during the NFL owners meetings that he wanted to see more consistency from Phillps, a former second-round pick, this season. The team made a further statement by drafting a pair of younger defensive tackles in back-to-back rounds to push Phillips, who now must fight off two rookies. Phillips remains the favorite to keep his starting job considering his competition are both late-round selections. But this should be a wake-up call for Phillips.