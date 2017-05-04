Dolphins rookie CB Cordrea Tankersley models game after Byron Maxwell

Clemson CB Cordrea Tankersley is a playmaker with an impressive blend of size, length and top-end speed, but he's not as effective in off coverage as he is in press. (0:48)

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins often have a certain prototype for their cornerbacks, and third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley fits the description.

Tankersley, who won a national championship last season at Clemson, has good size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), is physical at the line of scrimmage and enjoys the challenge of man-to-man coverage. Miami routinely runs press coverage, which fits Tankersley’s strength in college.

“They run a lot of man. They want to match up,” Tankersley said. “I feel like I fit their team. ... I feel like they do an aggressive style, which I had at Clemson, so I think I fit that mold pretty well.”

Can Tankersley make an immediate impact with the Dolphins? If so, the rookie will have to beat out 2016 second-round pick Xavien Howard or play in the nickel.

Tankersley is excited to join fellow Clemson alum and Miami No. 1 cornerback Byron Maxwell. The two have developed a friendship over the years and now are teammates.

“I watched Byron play when I was being recruited out of high school, so I’m quite familiar with his game,” Tankersley said. “I kind of model my game after him. Being on the same team as him and having the opportunity to play opposite of him, that’s a blessing.”

Tankersley visited Miami this offseason and deemed it one of his favorite stops. The Dolphins took a secretive approach to first-round pick Charles Harris by not talking much to him during the pre-draft process, but they didn’t hide their interest in Tankersley as a third-round prospect.

Cornerback was a hot position in this year’s draft, and Tankersley was the 16th taken at the position. He recorded nine interceptions the past two seasons at Clemson and will get a chance to make an impact on defense and special teams for the Dolphins.

“I did want to go early, but it is what it is,” Tankersley said. “I’m picked now; I’m a Dolphin. I’m just ready to go to work.”