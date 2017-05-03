Jarvis Landry only Dolphin among top 50 in merchandise sales

The Miami Dolphins made an impressive return to the playoffs and increased their national relevance in the NFL last season with a 10-6 record. However, the successful season did not fully translate in terms of merchandise sales.

Two-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry was the only Dolphins player to land in the top 50 in merchandise sales last season, according to data released by the NFLPA on Wednesday. That includes jerseys and other NFL-related products. Landry led Miami in receptions (94) for the third straight season.

Three Dallas Cowboys players -- Ezekiel Elliott (1), Dak Prescott (2) and Dez Bryant (4) -- made the top four. That further proves they are “America’s Team,” especially after a successful season. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was No. 3 on the list after winning his fifth career Super Bowl, and Landry's friend and college teammate Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants rounded out the top five.