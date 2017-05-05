Adam Gase not surprised Jay Cutler is going into television

Mike and Mike give their take on Jay Cutler agreeing to a deal with Fox as a color commentator and whether this is the end of his playing career. (1:04)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase spent one year with Jay Cutler when they both were with the Chicago Bears during the 2015 season. They developed a good rapport in that span; Gase was Cutler's offensive coordinator and credited for helping the quarterback produce one of his best seasons in Chicago.

Cutler created national headlines Friday when he accepted a role as a color commentator with Fox Sports. The move didn't surprise Gase.

"I guess I know a different guy than what everybody else portrays," Gase said. "I think a lot of things that have been said in the past have really been [expletive]."

There have been various reports in the past of Cutler not being a good teammate and leader as quarterback in Chicago. Gase has a different point of view from the inside.

Gase recently defended Cutler at the NFL owners meeting when Cutler couldn't find work in free agency.

"I don't want to speak for him," Gase said when asked if he was surprised Cutler wasn't signed. "I don't know all the situation with what happened with him."

Cutler joins former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo as quarterbacks who joined the television ranks this offseason.