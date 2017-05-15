Dolphins' changes at linebacker highlighted by Lawrence Timmons

With free agency and the draft in the rearview mirror, and organized team activities and minicamps in full swing, here’s a starting lineup projection for the Miami Dolphins:

Offense (Three WRs, two TEs, one RB)

QB: Ryan Tannehill: Expectations will rise for Tannehill after he was 8-5 as a starter last season. He's returning from an ACL and MCL sprain.

RB: Jay Ajayi: After leading the team with 1,272 rushing yards last season, Ajayi is working on his hands to help more in the passing game.

LT: Laremy Tunsil: The 2016 first-round pick is moving to left tackle, his natural position in college, after the departure of veteran Branden Albert.

LG: Ted Larsen: The free-agent pickup from Chicago is the early favorite to start over rookie Isaac Asiata.

C: Mike Pouncey: The Dolphins need Pouncey to stay healthy this season and will be extra cautious after a second hip surgery in as many years.

RG: Jermon Bushrod: He started all 16 games last year and was Miami’s second-highest-rated offensive lineman, according to head coach Adam Gase.

RT: Ja’Wuan James: The Dolphins expect James to take the next step from a solid right tackle to a great right tackle in 2017.

TE: Julius Thomas: Miami acquired Thomas in a trade with Jacksonville. Expect big numbers after reuniting with Gase and his offense.

WR: Jarvis Landry: The two-time Pro Bowl receiver has a good chance to lead Miami in receptions for the fourth straight season.

WR: Kenny Stills: Miami signed Stills, its best deep threat, to a $32 million extension this offseason after he led the team with nine receiving touchdowns.

WR: DeVante Parker: The inconsistent former first-round pick has yet to fully reach his potential, but the Dolphins expect things to come together in Year 3.

Adding Lawrence Timmons and second-round pick Raekwon McMillan provides a makeover for the Dolphins at linebacker. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire

Defense (4-3)

DE: Cameron Wake: The ageless Pro Bowl pass-rusher turned 35 this offseason and led Miami last season with 11.5 sacks.

DT: Ndamukong Suh: Miami’s highest-paid player was dominant last season with 41 tackles and five sacks.

DT: Jordan Phillips: The Dolphins want to see more consistency from the former second-round pick, who enters on the hot seat.

DE: Andre Branch: He signed a $24 million contract extension this offseason after a productive 2016.

LB: Kiko Alonso: A move to outside linebacker should help Alonso, who led the Dolphins with 115 tackles last season.

MLB: Lawrence Timmons: Miami’s biggest free-agent pickup has 100 tackles or more in five straight seasons.

LB: Koa Misi: He only played in three games last season because of a neck injury and will be pushed in training camp by second-round pick Raekwon McMillan.

CB: Byron Maxwell: Miami’s No. 1 cornerback had his ups and downs in 2016 and could be entering his final year with the team.

FS: Reshad Jones: The former Pro Bowl safety signed a $60 million extension this offseason and is returning from shoulder surgery.

SS: Nate Allen: The free-agent signee replaces Isa Abdul-Quddus, who was released after a severe neck injury.

CB: Xavien Howard: The 2016 second-round pick showed flashes as a rookie, but needs to stay healthy in Year 2.

Special teams

K: Andrew Franks: The second-year kicker needs to work on his accuracy (76.2 percent), but a strong finish in the playoffs offers reason for hope.

P: Matt Darr: The former undrafted punter had a strong rookie season in 2016 averaging 44.3 yards per punt.

KR: Jakeem Grant: The 5-foot-8 Grant is electric with the ball, but he must work on ball security.

PR: Grant: The Dolphins will rotate Landry into this spot when they need surer hands.