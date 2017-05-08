Dolphins OC: DeVante Parker is 'hungry' and 'healthy'

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker has been an enigma since the team drafted him in the first round, 14th overall, in 2015.

The Dolphins expected a potential No. 1 receiver in Parker. But injuries, inconsistency and failing to do the little things have plagued the former Louisville star in his first two seasons.

Year 3 is big for Parker to prove he can be a primary and consistent weapon for Miami’s offense. The early signs are encouraging this offseason, according to Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen.

“The great thing is we’re kind of seeing what we expected, and that is a healthy DeVante Parker,” Christensen said. “He is running probably better than I’ve seen him run since I’ve been here, and kind of a hungry DeVante Parker. I think he’s been around a lot more than last year. He is practicing hard. He’s zeroed in.”

DeVante Parker made 56 catches last season, but the Dolphins see so much more potential in their 2015 first-round pick. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

This is good news for the Dolphins and potential fantasy football owners.

Parker was second on the team in receptions (56) and receiving yards (744) last season. But that’s not enough for a player who athletically compares to topflight receivers such as the Bengals' A.J. Green. Parker has natural size, good leaping ability, strong hands and good speed.

Christensen said Parker’s routine has improved this year, and that could lead to a “gigantic” season. That includes Parker taking better care of his body and improving his practice habits. Those are the details that separate good receivers from great receivers.

The Dolphins have a strong trio of receivers in Parker, Kenny Stills and two-time Pro Bowl selection Jarvis Landry. But Parker is the most physically gifted of the three players, and his growth could take Miami’s offense to another level.

“We need him to be a big-play, No. 1 receiver,” Christensen said. “That’s what he has the potential to be. That’s what he has to be, and to play at a high level, week after week after week, in a consistent manner.

“It’s not easy to do, but he has the skills to do it, which not many guys do have. Now, he’s applying himself.”