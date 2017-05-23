Ndamukong Suh on Dolphins' shaky run defense: 'I put a lot of it on myself'

DAVIE, Fla. -- One of the interesting debates surrounding the Miami Dolphins last year was how much blame -- if any -- should Ndamukong Suh get for the Dolphins finishing as the NFL’s 30th-ranked run defense?

On one end, it takes 11 players to stop the run, and Suh played well in 2016. He was Miami’s most dominant defensive player from Week 1 through Week 17, making his fifth Pro Bowl. He registered 72 tackles, five sacks and played in all 16 games.

On the other end, the Dolphins signed Suh to a $114 million contract to plug the middle and stuff the run, and that hasn’t happened as other players around Suh haven’t stepped up.

However, Suh said Tuesday that he accepts the blame.

“I put a lot of it on myself in regards to the run defense,” Suh said. “I’m supposed to be the anchor, and I plan to be the anchor.”

Suh and Miami’s defense, first and foremost, must fix their issues against the run. The Dolphins won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008, despite giving up 133.1 rushing yards per game. The schedule is much tougher this season, and Miami cannot afford to get pounded like that and expect to post another successful season.

The Dolphins implemented a “Wide 9” scheme with a steep learning curve under former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos this offseason. Miami will keep the scheme for a second straight year.

Suh also needs other defensive teammates to step up around him. For example, the linebacker play was very inconsistent and losing hard-hitting safety Reshad Jones early last season to a shoulder injury didn’t help.

The Dolphins also struggled to find a quality defensive tackle to pair next to Suh. Veteran Earl Mitchell battled through injuries and inconsistency the past two years and was released this offseason, while former second-round pick Jordan Phillips has yet to reach his potential.

Suh worked with Phillips in previous offseasons and expects the young defensive tackle to make a jump in Year 3, which would be a major boost for Miami’s defensive line.

“[In] your third year, you definitely show what you can do from a consistency standpoint, and I think that’s what [coaches] want from Jordan,” Suh said. “They see a lot of great things from Jordan. Jordan has made great plays, big plays. Other times he’s struggled in some aspects.

“But I think we’ve all gone through those growing pains. I’ve gone through them myself per se. I had a down year my second year, and in my third year I picked it up. So I expect the same from Jordan.”