Byron Maxwell plans to take mentoring role in Dolphins secondary

DAVIE, Fla. -- Byron Maxwell's first season with the Miami Dolphins was eventful, with plenty of twists and turns. It began with learning a new defense. Then he overcame an early benching to eventually play solid football in the second half of the season.

So much was going on that Maxwell didn't have much time to mentor younger players in Miami's secondary. However, the seventh-year cornerback believes that will change this season.

Maxwell entered Dolphins' organized team activities this week with a firm grasp of the scheme and what's expected from the coaching staff. That will help Maxwell right away become a mentor to younger players such as rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley.

"Of course, I'll do anything I can to help," Maxwell said. "Whether it's just bouncing ideas off him like, 'Maybe you should do it this way. Or maybe you should do some things off the field to get better.' So I will definitely help him. I feel like it's my job."

After a slow start, Byron Maxwell hit his stride later before a season-ending ankle injury in December. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Dolphins acquired Maxwell and linebacker Kiko Alonso in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. While Alonso hit the ground running and led Miami with 115 tackles, it took Maxwell nearly half the season to hit his stride.

Maxwell struggled in coverage early and was benched in favor of then-rookie Xavien Howard in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Maxwell was put back in starting lineup a week later and had arguably his best game of the season during a Week 6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown. Maxwell also had strong performances in the second half of the season against the New York Jets and San Diego Chargers.

Maxwell was hitting his stride at cornerback before an ankle injury forced him to miss the final two games of the regular season and Miami's playoff loss to Pittsburgh. He finished with 53 tackles and two interceptions.

"I feel like that was the best [he had played] at that time. ... It definitely gives you confidence," Maxwell said.

The Dolphins need a healthy and consistent Maxwell to lead the secondary this season. Miami is thin on experience at cornerback with Howard, Tankersley and Tony Lippett behind Maxwell. The faster the veteran can bring these young corners along, the better it will be for Miami's defense.