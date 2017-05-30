Three breakout candidates for the Miami Dolphins

One year ago, expectations were not high for Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi. He had rushed for just 187 yards in 2015, which was his rookie season, and there were plenty of questions regarding whether Ajayi could handle the load in the NFL.

Ajayi responded with a breakout season that included 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns -- both career highs. He came a long way from a virtual unknown to a Pro Bowl player by the end of the 2016 season.

Who will be this year's breakout star for the Dolphins? Here are three top candidates:

Dolphins fans still are waiting for DeVante Parker to emerge as a No. 1 receiver. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

No. 1: WR DeVante Parker

2016 stats: 56 receptions, 744 yards, four TDs

Analysis: I know, I know. Fans in South Florida keep waiting for Parker to develop into a No. 1 receiver. He certainly has the physical ability, which has teased Dolphins coaches and fans for two years. But something looks different about Parker early this offseason. He is practicing harder in organized team activities and, according to Miami's coaches, is paying attention to details and finally is healthy. These are the things that have kept Parker from being a consistent threat in his first two seasons. Year 3 is big for Parker, and he has the potential to take Miami's offense to a new level.

No. 2: CB Xavien Howard

2016 stats: 40 tackles

Analysis: The former second-round pick was on his way to a solid rookie season until a knee injury derailed his progress and overall playing time. Howard is back to 100 percent this offseason and his athleticism is showing through in early practices in OTAs. A Year 2 jump from Howard would be huge for Miami's inexperienced secondary. Howard will be pushed by former starter Tony Lippett and rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley in training camp, but health permitting, Howard should win the job outright.

No. 3: DT Jordan Phillips

2016: 23 tackles, half sack, one interception

Analysis: The 2015 second-round pick has been an enigma. Phillips' penchant for "wow" plays combined with head-scratching plays drove Miami's coaching staff crazy the past two seasons. Head coach Adam Gase made it clear this offseason that the Dolphins are expecting more consistent reps and production out of Phillips. Consistency will be the biggest key. The Dolphins also drafted a pair of young defensive tackles -- Vincent Taylor and Davon Godchaux -- to push Phillips.