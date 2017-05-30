Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: 'It's time to step up'

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins third-year defensive tackle Jordan Phillips showed impressive growth and introspection on Tuesday.

In his first meeting with the media this offseason, Phillips was brutally honest about his two years of underachieving in Miami and vows to make a big jump in Year 3.

“You guys see what I do on Sundays; there’s no use in sugarcoating it," said Phillips, who recorded 33 tackles and a half sack last year. "Everybody knows and I might as well be honest with myself. [I’m] a second-round pick that hasn’t done what I needed to do so far.

"It’s time to step up."

Phillips' self-analysis didn't come out of nowhere. He's heard it plenty of times from his coaches this offseason.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laid down the verbal gauntlet as early as March at the NFL owners meetings, explaining that Phillips needs to more snaps and more production for the defense to be successful.

"We talked about it before the end of last season that we need to get his reps up," Gase said two months ago. "Twenty-five plays a game is not really going to do anything for us."

Phillips spent his second offseason working out with Pro Bowl defensive tackle and teammate Ndamukong Suh in Portland, Ore. Phillips said he is keeping most of the workout details with Suh private. But the focus was on keeping his motor -- physically and mentally -- going at all times. That has been a longstanding critique of Phillips dating to his time in college at Oklahoma.

"I feel like my mind is better than it has been," Phillips said. "That was my main thing to try to get head strong. Just finding tips and tricks on how to get me going and staying consistent with that to keep my motor going."

Phillips said his goal is to lose about 15 pounds this offseason to get down to a playing weight of 320 pounds. That will help increase his stamina and likelihood of playing more reps.

Last year, there were several impressive flashes from Phillips. His best play was an athletic interception made while he dropped in coverage. But those plays also came with a share of head-scratching instances where Phillips would jump offsides or be out of position against the run.

A consistent Year 3 from Phillips would do wonders for Miami's defense, which was 30th against the run last season.

"[He's] a great talent and has all the athletic ability in the world," Dolphins safety Reshad Jones said. "I think he can be as good as Ndamukong Suh. If he puts the work in, he'll be alright."