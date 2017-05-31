Dolphins' Reshad Jones ready to rebound from 'brutal' season

DAVIE, Fla. -- The 2016 season was easily the most bittersweet of Reshad Jones' career. The Pro Bowl safety played in just six games because of a shoulder injury as he watched the Miami Dolphins make a playoff run for the first time in his eight-year career.

Jones was often seen on the sidelines Sundays in a sling as Miami finished 10-6 and made the postseason without him.

"It was kind of brutal for me," Jones said of last season. "But I was happy for my guys that we made the playoffs finally and made that push. But it hurt for me."

Jones was cleared to resume full football activities last week just before the start of organized team activities. The Dolphins had the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in 2016 and can certainly use Jones' playmaking and physicality in the secondary.

For years Jones was one of the Dolphins' best defensive players during some lean years in Miami. He had the best season of his career in 2015 when he led the Dolphins in tackles (135), interceptions (five) and made his first Pro Bowl, but Miami went 6-10 and fired head coach Joe Philbin.

That team didn't hesitate in giving Jones a $60 million extension with $35 million guaranteed.

Jones wanted an extension a year earlier, but the Dolphins didn't want to work out an extension with two years left on his contract and asked Jones to remain patient.

"Everything was right," Jones said. "They kept their word and they made it happen."

Jones' healthy return should provide a major boost for Miami's defense. In addition, he has extra motivation this year to prove he is still among the best at his position.

"I always felt like I'm one of the best safeties in the league and I still feel that way," Jones said. "I just want to continue to do that and go out and prove it."