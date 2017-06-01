Michael Thomas still backs Colin Kaepernick, addresses racial progress

DAVIE, Fla. -- Add Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas to the list of people who believe former starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick's job status has been affected by his stance on social issues.

Thomas was one of several NFL players who last season knelt in protest during the national anthem to bring awareness to racial issues. The movement began with Kaepernick, who has yet to sign with another team despite throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and having a 90.7 passer rating with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

"Obviously there's issues with that," Thomas said of the consequences of Kaepernick's activism. "Some people feel a certain type of way. You see a lot of people commenting about it. At this point it is what it is, but I wish Colin nothing but the best. He stood for something he believed in. A lot of people felt the same way, and quite frankly a lot of people were against it and how he chose to protest.

"I believe that, yes, it's [his activism]. But at the same time I wish him nothing but the best moving forward. I hope he gets his opportunity."

Thomas and his Dolphins teammate Kenny Stills took a knee before every game last season. Both have said they aren't sure if they will continue to do so in 2017.

Thomas said progress is being made in regard to race relations but that there is still a long way to go. He addressed the situation this week involving former Miami Heat star LeBron James, who had a racial slur spray painted on a gate outside of his home in Los Angeles, as an example.

"He said it best yesterday: It doesn't matter who you are," Thomas said. "It is what it is as an African-American. That's something you grow up dealing with. You can walk around all day with a smile on your face and do all the right things. But unfortunately you're going to have to deal with some of these things.

"I think still a lot of people aren't ready to accept that's an actual fact, that's an actual reality that some people in America still deal with. I'm not surprised and I hope it doesn't surprise anybody when I say that I'm not surprised that happened to him. It can happen to anyone and he's dealing with it the best way he can."

Thomas is entering his fifth season and is competing for roles at multiple positions. He's a special-teams captain, backup safety and nickel corner.

Thomas received Pro Bowl consideration for his play on special teams last year. This season Thomas is looking to grow in the secondary. He is competing with Bobby McCain for the nickel role and Nate Allen at safety.