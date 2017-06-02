Dolphins teammates not buying William Hayes' views on mermaids and dinosaurs

DAVIE, Fla. -- New Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes has interesting views on the world. For example, Hayes believes in mermaids, doesn’t believe in dinosaurs and says the moon landing was a hoax.

The Dolphins were fully aware of Hayes' theories when they traded for the 10-year veteran in March. They were presented to a national audience last year when the Los Angeles Rams were featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks” television series.

"[Ndamukong] Suh might be a little receptive just to hear me out a little. Because he just likes to mess with me on a daily basis. ... He'll at least give me a chance to explain myself." William Hayes, on his mermaid and dinosaur theories

According to Hayes, his new teammates in Miami are so far not buying his message.

“I tried to explain myself but [Andre] Branch and [Cameron] Wake said, ‘We aren’t trying to hear all of that around here,’” Hayes said after Thursday’s organized team activities. “So we just all laughed about it and that was kind of it. I was trying to explain my theory on dinosaurs, but they weren’t really trying to hear it.”

Hayes said he “actually got some people to change their minds a little when I was in L.A.,” and maybe some of his new Dolphins teammates will eventually come around to the 32-year-old's way of thinking.

Interestingly, Hayes has a big target in mind this summer.

“The next person I’m going to work on is [Ndamukong] Suh,” Hayes said. “Suh might be a little receptive just to hear me out a little because he just likes to mess with me on a daily basis. So I figure he’ll at least ... just tell me how stupid I sound. He’ll at least give me a chance to explain myself.”

The Dolphins acquired Hayes because of his ability as a run-stopper. Miami was ranked 30th against the rush last season; Hayes is considered one of the best run-stuffing defensive ends in the NFL.

Look for the Dolphins to play Hayes plenty on first and second downs and allow pass-rushers such as Wake and first-round pick Charles Harris to thrive in passing situations.

“I have a lot left in the tank,” Hayes said. “Me personally, I still don’t think there’s a man in the NFL that’s going to knock me back off the line of scrimmage. Like I said, that’s not being arrogant, that’s just what it is.”