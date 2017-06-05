Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill (knee) completes rain-soaked practice without issue

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill cleared another hurdle on Monday during organized team activities. Tannehill, who is returning from an ACL and MCL sprain in his left knee, completed his first rain-soaked practice of the spring without any complications.

"I think you guys are thinking about that a little more than we are or he is," Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said afterwards. "I mean, he's fine."

Including playoffs, Tannehill missed the final four games of last season with a left knee injury. Tannehill did not require surgery and will wear a brace this season.

It's raining hard in Davie, Fla. today. The Dolphins are working outside during OTAs. https://t.co/GwscucpSZd pic.twitter.com/MafkkFhKm8 — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) June 5, 2017

The Dolphins often took practice inside this spring when inclement weather hit. However, Gase decided Monday was a good opportunity to get in some early work in bad weather. There was a mix of heavy rains at different points in practice.

"It was really good to see the guys not batting an eye [at the bad weather]," Gase said. "We had guys staying on their feet and not slipping and sliding all over the place. The grass held up well. It was good for us to go through."

Here are some other notes from Monday's practice.