Dolphins host former NFL coach Chip Kelly on final day of OTAs

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins second-year coach Adam Gase is known for bringing interesting guests to practice. The latest on Thursday included former NFL coach Chip Kelly, who led the San Francisco 49ers last season and the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015.

The pair first met years ago when Kelly was at Oregon and Gase was an assistant coach in the NFL. The two have kept in touch since, and Kelly is now a football analyst for ESPN.

“I think when he came in the league, there were a lot of things I was interested in what they were doing and kind of hearing about,” Gase said. “Things not just football-wise, but sports science stuff they did at Oregon that they brought to Philadelphia. I was really intrigued by it and I was able to go to Oregon for a visit.”

Former NFL coach Chip Kelly was a guest of coach Adam Gase at Dolphins practice on Thursday. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

According to Gase, Kelly’s philosophies have been influential in his coaching style.

“In 2013 for sure, I know we studied a lot of his stuff,” Gase said. “Just being able to have some discussions over the last couple of years, and just figuring out ways to change tempos of the game and some of the ways to practice, to do things not only on the field but off the field, I’m always trying to ask questions to pick a guy’s mind that’s had success at both levels.”

In addition to Kelly, other interesting guests to attend Dolphins practices under Gase include future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and former wide receiver Wes Welker, who both played under Gase with the Denver Broncos.

Here are some other notes from Thursday: