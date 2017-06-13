Dolphins Ryan Tannehill plans to 'let it rip' this season

DAVIE Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is coming off the best season of his career where he finished 8-5 as a starter and set new career highs in completion percentage (67.1) and passer rating (93.5) while helping his team to playoffs.

But there is one area this season where Tannehill expects to make a sizable jump at the urging of head coach Adam Gase.

Ryan Tannehill and the Dolphins are going to try again to incorporate aspects of the no huddle into their offense this season. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

"If you see it, then you can't think about it -- you have to just let it rip and make it happen," Tannehill said of his mindset after Day 1 of minicamp. "So that's something I've been trying to work on this offseason. Don't think about it, just play what you see."

This is a good goal for Tannehill to have. He's had issues in the past during in his career of overthinking and holding the ball too long. That partially led to Tannehill being the NFL's most-sacked quarterback (184) from 2012-2015. He also fumbled 37 times and lost 14 in that span.

Included in Tannehill's new motto is Miami's goal to speed up its offense. The Dolphins began to use no-huddle elements early last season but the offense struggled with it, had too many three-and-outs and couldn't stay on the field. That hurt the defense, which was tiring during games, and contributed greatly to Miami's 1-4 start.

The Dolphins mostly went away from the no huddle after the first five games and became a more plodding offense with a heavy focus on the running game and tailback Jay Ajayi. That is when Miami's season took off and it won nine of its last 11 games to make the playoffs.

According to Tannehill, the Dolphins want to have the flexibility to do both.

"Hopefully we can keep that [no huddle] going this year and keep pressure on defenses," Tannehill said. "I just don't think we knew as an offense all the details of what we needed to do to make it happen quickly. We were able to do it, but we weren't doing it quickly. And when you don't do it quickly, you might as well just huddle and everyone gets some time to think about what they have to do."

Tannehill is coming off an ACL and MCL sprain late last year that didn't require surgery. He will wear a left knee brace but doesn't have any physical restrictions.

There have been good and bad moments from Tannehill in offseason practices. Tuesday, for example, wasn't Tannehill's best session. He threw one interception to cornerback Tony Lippett and nearly threw a second interception to cornerback Xavien Howard.

But overall Dolphins head coach Adam Gase likes Tannehill's progress.

"He's gotten better throughout the entire offseason process," Gase said. "You can see he's comfortable with what we're doing. He has a really good grasp of every little detail that we're trying to fine tune. When you start being able to put your spin on how you see things, you have the ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage, you feel really great where you are in the offense, you have a lot of confidence to make those adjustments before the ball is snapped."

Coming off a career year, Tannehill said he will not get overconfident and will remain hard on himself in order to get better.

"I think as soon as you think you've got it, that's when you run into trouble," Tannehill said. "You've seen a lot of good players over their careers think they get to a point where they think they have it, and that's when they start to fall off. So I'm constantly trying to improve. I'm constantly trying to take little steps."