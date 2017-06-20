Chance encounter: Grammy-winning hip-hop artist visits Dolphins

Over the past year the Miami Dolphins have had several big-name visitors, including future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, former receiver Wes Welker and former head coach Chip Kelly.

Now you can add hip-hop star Chance The Rapper to the list. The award-winning artist, who is in South Florida for a concert, stopped by the Dolphins’ facility to soak in the NFL atmosphere. He wore a No. 3 jersey with "Chance" on the back.

Thanks for stopping by the training facility, @ChanceTheRapper! pic.twitter.com/dx2tLZ6qKf — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 20, 2017

The Dolphins wrapped up mandatory minicamp last week and will return for training camp in late July.