Move to cornerback helps Walt Aikens' stock with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. -- It is easy to forget that Miami Dolphins defensive back Walt Aikens was primarily at cornerback at Liberty University. Miami's old coaching staff, led by former head coach Joe Philbin, immediately moved Aikens to safety three years ago and he's been learning the position at the NFL level since then.

However, the Dolphins have a new plan for Aikens in his fourth season. Head coach Adam Gase and first-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke moved Aikens back to cornerback this spring. The move makes sense, considering his size (6-foot-1, 218 pounds) and Miami's current defensive scheme that relies on press cornerbacks.

So far, the transition looks like a smart move. Aikens had two interceptions in offseason practices open to the media and is grasping his old position well.

"Going back to my college position, I've been more comfortable with each passing day," Aikens said. "We're having fun out there."

Walt Aikens is enjoying his move from safety to cornerback, his college position. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins told Aikens to be ready for both positions when the team returns for training camp in late July. But the experiment at corner went well enough in organized team activities and minicamp that it is unlikely to change.

Aikens has been one of Miami's top athletes the past few years. That has led to solid play on special teams but didn't translate at safety. Aikens was inconsistent with his pass coverage in limited opportunities.

A potential move to corner would help provide depth behind Dolphins starters Byron Maxwell, Xavien Howard and top reserve Tony Lippett. It also improves Aikens' stock with the team.

"He's a big athlete, and he's obviously a huge asset to us on [special] teams," Burke said. "We like having a versatile player in that role on the roster, so Walt has done a good job."