Miami Dolphins wide receiver fantasy projections

The Miami Dolphins were an interesting fantasy team in 2016. Players such as running back Jay Ajayi and receiver Kenny Stills had unexpected breakout seasons, and receiver Jarvis Landry made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

Fantasy football interest in Miami’s skill players should be high in the second year in coach Adam Gase’s offensive system. Here is an early look at fantasy projections for the Dolphins’ wide receivers based on what I saw in spring minicamp and organized team activities.

No. 1: WR DeVante Parker

2016 stats: 56 receptions, 744 yards, four touchdowns

Analysis: I’m starting with Parker because I expect his growth in Year 3 to have a sizable impact on Miami’s offense and the overall numbers distribution among the receivers. The 2015 first-round pick has the skills to be a No. 1 receiver, but injuries and inconsistency have prevented Parker from reaching his full potential. Parker has looked different during spring practices. He’s practicing harder, says he’s 100-percent healthy and is more vocal on the field. Look for Parker’s numbers to jump, which is good news for fantasy owners.

2017 projection: 70 receptions, 980 yards, seven touchdowns

DeVante Parker caught 56 passes in his second season in the league. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

No. 2: WR Jarvis Landry

2016 stats: 94 receptions, 1,136 yards, four touchdowns

Analysis: Landry is the spark plug of Miami’s offense, and that will continue this season. He’s led the team in targets for three consecutive years and is clearly a favorite of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who trusts Landry more than any other player. For fantasy owners, that means high volume. Landry gets more than half of his receiving yards (593) after the catch, which is key because he’s not a deep threat. A glaring negative for fantasy owners to consider when drafting Landry is that he’s never been a touchdown machine, despite his prolific total of receptions.

2017 projection: 90 receptions, 1,110 yards, five touchdowns

No. 3: WR Kenny Stills

2016 stats: 42 receptions, 726 yards, nine touchdowns

Analysis: Stills was a fantasy sleeper last year after leading the Dolphins with nine receiving touchdowns and averaging 17.3 yards per reception. The speedy deep threat made the most of his limited opportunities, and that earned him a $32 million contract extension. Stills has a specific role in Miami’s offense and plays it well. He runs over the top of the defense while Landry draws most of the attention underneath. The expected growth of Parker could limit Stills’ numbers and opportunities.

2017 projections: 35 receptions, 575 yards, six touchdowns