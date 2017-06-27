Adam Gase's rapport with players a major part of building Dolphins' new culture

DAVIE, Fla. -- Although the incident happened months ago, Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase had a public mea culpa recently during mandatory minicamp.

Gase was asked about one of his biggest miscalculations during a first season when most things went right. The coaching staff decided to limit playing time for perennial Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake during the first five games because he was coming off an Achilles injury. Miami went 1-4 in that span before Gase changed course.

“I made a mistake. I should have been playing him more early,” Gase said in retrospect. “We were trying to think long term. ... We thought we were being smart and it backfired on us. What we should have done was just let him play.”

Wake, who finished the year with a team-high 11.5 sacks and his fifth Pro Bowl nod, appreciated the public apology from his coach.

“Well, we’re all human, right? We all make mistakes,” Wake said last week. “Players make them on the field. Coaches make them off the field. As a man in this game, you’ve got to be able to admit when that happens. I think there are probably other coaches who don’t do that and obviously with him being a different kind of guy, I think that’s part of the reason why guys respect him, why guys relate to him and why guys love him.”

Heading into his second season as head coach, Adam Gase has the Dolphins' full attention. Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Gase’s rapport and open communication with his players are major building blocks in Miami's new culture. Although players won’t admit it publicly, Gase’s ability to relate with players is a significant upgrade over former coach Joe Philbin, who is 16 years older and doesn’t have the same charisma and presence.

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills was Miami’s biggest in-house free agent this offseason. He received serious interest from three teams, including the Dolphins. Stills, who signed a four-year, $32 million extension in March, reportedly took less money to return to Miami and cited his rapport with Gase as a big reason.

When Stills and several teammates decided to take a knee during the national anthem for every game last year to protest social injustice against minorities, Gase and the Dolphins offered their support. These are the kind of situations that build loyalty and trust among players.

“Our relationship is unique, because of him, and he allows that with this team and with the guys on this team,” Stills explained. “I feel like that’s a part of this building being special. He really, genuinely cares about us and is looking out for us and wants what’s in our best interest. So it makes it easy to play for a guy like that.”

Dolphins backup running back Damien Williams was a restricted free agent who visited with the rival New England Patriots in the spring. Because of his respect for Gase, Williams kept Miami’s coach up to date throughout the entire process before re-signing.

“Me and Coach Gase never stopped talking from the moment we ended our last game until now,” Williams said. “We always kept in contact. We always talked. He loves what we’re building here and I love what we’re building here, so there was no point in leaving.”

The culture starts at the top with Gase and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross setting the tone. As an organization, Miami has made a point of investing in the totality of the player, not just what happens on the field.

Ross, for example, hosted a “business combine” in February for 16 of his players to learn about various aspects of the financial world and help with life after football. Director of player engagement Kaleb Thornhill also has done a great job with additional programs and handling day-to-day issues, according to Gase.

“When we’re in the building, it’s not always football,” Gase said. “Our coaches do a good job investing in what our players enjoy doing outside of the building -- their families and kids. I think that’s something to be said for our coaching staff, because our players know that we actually are invested in them, not only as a player but as a person.”

Tight end Julius Thomas was acquired in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars and is new to Miami’s culture. But Thomas spent four seasons with Gase as members of the Denver Broncos and knew the kind of coach and leader he was rejoining.

“Not only is he a guy that I think is one of the best football minds -- he’s really good at teaching and instructing -- but he’s also somebody that I consider a friend and somebody that I trust in this game,” Thomas said of Gase. “To have that marriage is pretty good.”

In just a short time, Gase has been able to build strong bonds and command the respect of players throughout his locker room, a factor that cannot be overlooked as Gase attempts to lead the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2000-01.