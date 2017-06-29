Dolphins' Anthony Steen provides insurance for oft-injured Mike Pouncey

DAVIE, Fla. -- One of the biggest storylines to track when the Miami Dolphins start training camp later this summer is the health and progress of center Mike Pouncey. The former Pro Bowler was held out of every organized team activity and minicamp this spring as he continues to recover from hip surgery. However, the Dolphins maintain that Pouncey is on track to be fully healthy by the start of the regular season.

Pouncey hasn’t played all 16 games in a season since 2012, which means his backup could play an important role once against this upcoming season. Enter Anthony Steen, who had some ups and downs during his first year with the Dolphins while attempting to replace Pouncey.

Steen struggled with consistency through his first three games, and was eventually benched. He also played through ankle and shoulder injuries, and believes that’s part of the reason he wasn’t at his best. He made four additional starts later in the season.

“At the beginning of the season, I was definitely nervous,” Steen admitted recently during Miami’s spring practices. “I’m not going to lie. It was nerve-wracking, plus playing center last year for the first time. I was scared to death, honestly. But it is part of football.”

Anthony Steen could be the first player off the bench if there is an injury at one of the interior offensive line positions. Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

Steen, 27, made the first seven starts of his career last year. He claims he's more prepared for the role should he need to fill in for Pouncey for a second straight season.

Steen said his reps at center and both guard spots have been a "50-50" split. There's a good chance he could be the first player off the bench this year if an injury occurs at one of the interior offensive line positions.

The Dolphins have made some important changes along their O-line this year, which include trading veteran left tackle Branden Albert to the Jacksonville Jaguars and moving former first-round pick Laremy Tunsil from left guard to left tackle.

But perhaps the most important piece to the puzzle is Pouncey, who could improve the unit markedly if healthy. Steen said Pouncey has been active in the offensive line meeting room while rehabbing his hip.

“I think right now his mindset is yes, he’s going to play,” Steen said. “I think for a player, you’ve got to think that way. If you think you’re not going to make it, then it’s not going to happen. You’ve got to be able to say to yourself ‘I’m going to be the starting center or guard’ or whatever. You have to tell yourself you’re going to be ready. You can’t just want to be in the training room just to be in there. You’ve got to want to be out of the training room to be able to play.”