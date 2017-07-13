Koa Misi, Leonte Carroo among Dolphins on bubble

The Miami Dolphins will begin training camp in just two weeks. Coming off a 10-win season, expectations are high and competition for roster spots will be fierce this summer.

With that in mind, here are four Dolphins on the bubble entering training camp:

Linebacker Koa Misi played in just three games last season for Miami. Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire

No. 1: LB Koa Misi

2016 stats: 22 tackles

Analysis: Misi accepted a pay cut to remain with the Dolphins this offseason. However, that doesn't guarantee his status on the 53-man roster coming off another injury-plagued season. Misi, 30, didn't participate in spring practices because of a neck injury, and it's unclear how much he will participate in training camp and the preseason. The Dolphins have pretty much moved on at linebacker by signing 10-year veteran Lawrence Timmons and drafting Raekwon McMillan in the second round. If Misi is eventually healthy enough to contribute, it would be considered a bonus.

No. 2: WR Leonte Carroo

2016 stats: Three receptions, 29 yards, one touchdown

Analysis: Is Carroo truly on the bubble? Not exactly. Chances are slim that Miami would cut ties with a receiver it traded up in the third round to select just a year ago. But Carroo's draft status only goes so far. Eventually, his ability must shine in order to get playing time. Carroo slimmed down this offseason, practicing Pilates in an effort to improve his quickness. Carroo is behind Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker on the depth chart and will get plenty of reps to show his improvement in training camp and the preseason.

No. 3: DE Terrence Fede

2016 stats: 14 tackles

Analysis: Fede was solid on special teams his first two seasons, but struggled in that area last year. That is not good for Fede's chances moving forward. The Dolphins are stacked at defensive end with Pro Bowler Cameron Wake, fellow starter Andre Branch, top backup William Hayes and first-round pick Charles Harris. Fede, at best, enters training camp as Miami's fifth defensive end. He arrived in Miami as a raw prospect and in many ways remains unpolished as a defensive player entering his fourth season. He must show improvement to make the team this year.

No. 4: DB Jordan Lucas

2016 stats: Two tackles

Analysis: A case can be made that Lucas barely skated by all last season on Miami's 53-man roster. The 2016 sixth-round pick has not found his footing in the NFL as a cornerback or safety and needs to establish an identity quickly this year. It doesn't help his case that the Dolphins drafted cornerback Cordrea Tankersley in the third round and added veteran safety Nate Allen in free agency. Lucas must make more plays this summer to stand out and have a chance to make the roster again.